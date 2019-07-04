Kawhi Watch: With all eyes on him, is Leonard feeling the pressure to sign?

It hasn't been easy keeping up with the Kawhi Leonard rumours, but according to one report, it's safe to stop refreshing your feed until Friday.

According to Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1, Leonard will not make an announcement on Thursday "after very impressive meetings with the Toronto Raptors and others" on Wednesday.

Breaking news:

After very impressive meetings with the Toronto Raptors and others yesterday, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and his team haven’t made a decision and there won’t any announcement TODAY. Enjoy the 4th of July #KawhiWatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 4, 2019

Carter. a Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver, has provided multiple reports on Leonard over the past week and said Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers remain in the race for the NBA Finals MVP.

ESPN's Jalen Rose said Wednesday he believes there's a '99 per cent chance' the NBA Finals MVP will return to the Raptors on a two-year deal, Jabari Young of The Athletic reported no two-year deals have been discussed by Leonard with any team.

Young added that Leonard and his team are taking their time in making a decision and reports a signing may not come for a few more days. Rose said Wednesday Leonard was likely to sign a two-year deal to hit free agency again after 10 NBA seasons, which would make him eligible for a higher max contract.

On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA @TheAthleticNBA — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) July 4, 2019

Rumours around the free agent's decision have continued to swirl Thursday, though it's unclear how close Kawhi is to reaching a deal and which, if any, of the three teams chasing him have been ruled out.

Leonard is believed to have landed in Toronto Wednesday on a private jet owned by MLSE - the Toronto Raptors ownership - and have met with Raptors executives at a hotel in the evening. The star forward is believed to have already met with the Lakers and Clippers this week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that Leonard was expected to allow the Raptors to make the final pitch to him before he made his decision.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said last week he was confident in the team's chances of keeping the star and noted the Raptors will be in a holding pattern on their free agency plans until Leonard makes his decision.

"We'll wait. He's our player and he's a superstar on our team and we'll wait on that," Ujiri said.