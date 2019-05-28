Injured Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will travel with the team to Toronto according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Golden State star Kevin Durant will travel with the team to Toronto, a league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 28, 2019

Though there were initial questions if he would make the trip or not, head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Durant will not play in Game 1 as he continues to recover from a calf injury suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis against the Houston Rockets. He will be re-evaluated before Game 2.

In 11 games this postseason, Durant was averaging 34.2 points on .513 shooting with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

With Durant out, the team could welcome back DeMarcus Cousins who is listed as questionable for Game 1, recovering from a quadriceps tear.

Cousins, 28, has been out of action since April 16, incurring the injury during Game 2 of the team's opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors and Toronto Raptors kick off the NBA Finals Thursday night from Scotiabank Arena.