Keith Kinkaid will be back between the pipes for the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to New Jersey Star-Ledger reporter Chris Ryan.

Kinkaid started the Devils' 5-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 1 of the series. making 27 saves on 31 shots.

The 28-year-old got the nod in the playoffs after starting 41 games in the regular season and posting a 26-10-3 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average.