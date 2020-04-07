MLB working on plan to begin season in May, with support from federal public health officials

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported late Monday night MLB was hopeful of a return at some point in May or soon after with teams being sequestered in the greater Phoenix area.

It looks like there's more good news.

According to MLB/KBO insider Daniel Kim, the Korea Baseball Organization says the league is targeting an early May start to their season. Kim adds that for now, the plan is to begin the season without fans in the stands and then gradually bring fans into the stadiums.

Baseball is inching closer! #KBO announced today that they are now targeting early May start. Right now, plan is to start the season w/o fans in the stands, but would gradually bring in the fans to the stadiums. ⚾️ 🇰🇷 — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) April 7, 2020

There were only 47 new covid-19 positives announced today in Korea. Things are definitely looking good in Korea for now. If early May start happens, #KBO teams will play all 144 games. — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) April 7, 2020

"There were only 47 new COVID-19 positives announced today in Korea. Things are definitely looking good in Korea for now. If early May start happens, KBO teams will play all 144 games," Kim wrote on Twitter.

According to Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News Agency, teams could begin selling a small percentage of seats to fans and spread them out accordingly throughout the stadium in order to minimize the risk of infection. If all goes well, teams could increase the amount of seats they sell.

Passan wrote Monday night that exhibition games are scheduled to begin April 21. The original KBO Opening Day was supposed to take place on March 28.