Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss back-to back games on Thursday and Friday to rest his right ankle, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

James will proceed cautiously with his ankle injury as the playoffs approach.

James had missed six weeks with a high ankle sprain before returning Friday. He then aggravated the ankle in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 121-114 loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday. He was held out of the final 6 minutes, 42 seconds of the game after experiencing soreness in the ankle, and did not play in Monday's win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers' next game is against the LA Clippers on Thursday. They then play at Portland on Friday.