After David Ayres brought the emergency backup goaltender into the spotlight last month for the Carolina Hurricanes, the Colorado Avalanche are getting a Hall of Famer to serve as theirs Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

But not a hockey Hall of Famer.

Former Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos great Larry Walker will serve as the Avs' emergency backup Sunday at home according to Nick Groke of The Athletic.

Groke adds Walker played pond hockey against Boston Bruins legend Cam Neely as a kid and always dreamed of playing goalie in the NHL.

The Maple Ridge, B.C., native was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January during his 10th and final year of voting eligibility.

Walker finished his illustrious 17-year career with 383 home runs and a lifetime batting average of .313. He will officially be inducted in Cooperstown in a ceremony this summer.