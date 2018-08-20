The Toronto Maple Leafs have a potential logjam in the crease behind starter Frederik Andersen and are looking to do something about it.

The Athletic's James Mirtle reports that the team is shopping Calvin Pickard around the league.

Acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights last fall, Pickard appeared in only one game for the Leafs last season, but helped the club's American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies capture the Calder Cup.

Pickard appeared in 31 games for the Marlies last season, going 21-9-1 with a .918 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.31.

A second-round pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds, Pickard spent parts of three seasons in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche prior to being selected by the Golden Knights in last summer's expansion draft.

In 87 career NHL contests, Pickard has a record of 28-44-7 with a .913 SV% and a 2.78 GAA. He was re-signed by the Leafs to a one-year, $800,000 deal in June.

The 26-year-old native of Moncton, NB is among the potential options to back up Andersen this season, but incumbent Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks sit in front of Pickard in the pecking order.

Because of Andersen's heavy workload, McElhinney, 35, appeared in only 18 games for the Leafs last season, going 11-5-1 with a 2.14 GAA and a SV% of .934. A 10-year veteran, McElhinney has one year and $850,000 remaining on his current contract. McElhinney would need to clear waivers to be demoted to the AHL.

Sparks, 25, starred in both the regular season and playoffs for the Marlies a year ago. He appeared in 43 games, going 31-9-1 with a .936 SV% and a GAA of 1.76.

Mirtle notes that if the Leafs were to decrease Andersen's workload this season, then Sparks would make sense as a potential back-up to either emerge as a potential starter down the road or to increase his value for a potential trade. He has one year and $685,000 remaining on his current deal and will be a restricted free agent next summer.