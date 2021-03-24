The NHL is looking into comments made by a referee picked up on a hot mic during Tuesday's Detroit Red Wings-Nashville Predators game, deputy commissioner Bill Daly and director of officiating Stephen Walkom told The Athletic's Adam Vingan.

Reached for comment regarding the hot-mic moment involving an official in Nashville, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly tells The Athletic, “We are taking a look at it.” — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) March 24, 2021

The comments indicate one of the officials wanted to call a penalty against the Predators.

"It wasn't much, but I wanted to get a f***** penalty against Nashville early in the..." a background voice said on the broadcast before becoming inaudible.

This came moments after Preds forward Viktor Arvidsson was called for a tripping penalty on Detroit's Jon Merrill early in the second period.

The two officials working the game were Kelly Sutherland and Tim Peel, who announced the penalty. The league declined to comment further outside of saying the matter is being looked into.

The Predators went on to win the game 2-0 on goals by Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier.