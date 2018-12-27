The groin strain LeBron James suffered in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-101 Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors could cause the superstar to miss multiple games, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski.

"While an MRI revealed LeBron James sidestepped serious injury, the All-NBA forward did sustain a significant left groin strain and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for him to miss several games," the ESPN insiders wrote, citing sources.

Yesterday, the Lakers listed James as being day-to-day following his MRI and announced that he would not play tonight against the Sacramento Kings. Despite the Lakers positive prognosis, Windhorst and Wojnarowski's sources told them that "there is a healing process that needs to occur before James can return to the lineup."

James injured his groin in the third quarter against the Warriors. He grabbed at his left groin after slipping under the Warriors' net midway through the quarter.

The 33-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in 34 games for the Lakers this season, his first season in Los Angeles.