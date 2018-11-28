The Calgary Stampeders have granted both the BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts permission to interview defensive coordinator DeVone Claybrooks for their head coaching vacancies, according to a report from 3DownNation.com's Justin Dunk.

Claybrooks has spent the last three seasons as the Stamps defensive coordinator and in all three seasons the Stampeders gave up the fewest points in the league. The team also made the Grey Cup all three seasons, winning the 106th Grey Cup this year.

Claybrooks started his coaching career with Calgary as the defensive line coach.

The 41-year-old played for the Stampeders from 2009-11 and Montreal Alouettes from 2007-08 after a long career in the NFL.

Dunk also reported Claybrooks has been offered a defensive line coaching job with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys for 2019.