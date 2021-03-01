Why Oladipo turned down the Rockets' extension offer

Veteran centre Joakim Noah is retiring from basketball according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2021

Noah, a two-time NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-14, last played for the Los Angeles Clippers, suiting up for five games last season.

The 36-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bulls, and the plan is for him to eventually retire as a Bull, per Charania.

In 13 seasons Noah averaged 8.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.