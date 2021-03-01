2h ago
Report: Long-time Bulls C Noah retiring
Veteran centre Joakim Noah is retiring from basketball according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Noah, a two-time NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-14, last played for the Los Angeles Clippers, suiting up for five games last season.
The 36-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bulls, and the plan is for him to eventually retire as a Bull, per Charania.
In 13 seasons Noah averaged 8.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.