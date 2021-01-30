Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple media reports.

Steven Souza Jr. agrees to Astros deal @jonmorosi 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 30, 2021

Souza Jr. appeared in 11 games last season for the Chicago Cubs and posted a .148 average with one home run and five RBIs.

The 31-year-old missed the entire 2019 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks after suffering an ACL tear, LCL tear, partial PCL tear and posterior lateral capsule tear in his left knee during Spring Training.

It was his second year in Arizona, he only appeared in 72 games with the Diamondbacks in 2018, after they acquired him in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was selected in the third round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals, where he began his MLB career, before spending three seasons with the Rays.