1h ago
Report: Halos set to acquire Cobb from O's
The Los Angeles Angels are turning to a veteran righty to bolster their rotation. Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report that the team is acquiring Alex Cobb from the Baltimore Orioles.
TSN.ca Staff
Breaking: Sources are telling me and @Ken_Rosenthal that the @Orioles are trading RHP Alex Cobb to the @Angels Not all details have been worked out yet. Cobb is on the last year of his deal -- owed $15 million.— Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) February 1, 2021
Cobb, 33, has spent the past three seasons with the O's after playing for the Tampa Bay Rays for the first six seasons of his career.
A native of Boston, Cobb started 10 games for the Orioles in 2020. He went 2-5 with a 4.30 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.338 over 52.1 innings pitched.
For his career, Cobb has a record of 55-57 in 156 starts with a 3.88 ERA and WHIP of 1.265 over 917.0 IP.
He is headed into the final year of a four-year, $57 million deal signed before the 2018 season and is set be paid $15 million in 2021.