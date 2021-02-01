The Los Angeles Angels are turning to a veteran righty to bolster their rotation.

Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report that the team is acquiring Alex Cobb from the Baltimore Orioles.

Cobb, 33, has spent the past three seasons with the O's after playing for the Tampa Bay Rays for the first six seasons of his career.

A native of Boston, Cobb started 10 games for the Orioles in 2020. He went 2-5 with a 4.30 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.338 over 52.1 innings pitched.

For his career, Cobb has a record of 55-57 in 156 starts with a 3.88 ERA and WHIP of 1.265 over 917.0 IP.

He is headed into the final year of a four-year, $57 million deal signed before the 2018 season and is set be paid $15 million in 2021. 