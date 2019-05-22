Much talk has surrounded Kevin Durant's impending free agency and a lot of that talk has Durant connected to the New York Knicks.

But according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Durant to the Knicks isn't as much of a foregone conclusion as some are saying.

Stein reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Clippers are in play as well.

"Within the last month, very smart and plugged-in people I have consulted say that the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks to sign Durant away from Golden State. And I believe it," Stein wrote.

Stein adds that varying reports at different times from throughout the season -- some connecting him to the Nets, others exclusively the Knicks or now, throwing the Clippers into the mix -- lead him to believe that maybe the best forecast is that nobody except Durant and his inner circle know the superstar's true intentions.

Durant's business manager, Rich Keilman, told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Durant is 100 per cent undecided on his future.

"He really doesn't know, and I really don't know," Kleiman said.

Just like his free agency, there are questions surrounding Durant when it comes to his return to the court. The Warriors have not disclosed the severity of the calf strain he suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis and he does not have a definitive timetable for his return.