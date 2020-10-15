How did Lue end up as the Clippers' coach?

Tyronn Lue is finializing a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lue spent parts of four seasons has the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, including leading them to their only championship in franchise history during the 2015-16 season, his first in charge.

Overall he finished with a 128-23 record, and after three straight years in the NBA Finals, he was fired six games into his fourth season after an 0-6 start.

The 43-year-old spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant with the Clippers and has also served in that capacity with the Celtics, Cavaliers and previously with the Clippers during the 2013-14 season.

Doc Rivers was fired as head coach of the Clippers after seven seasons following the team's elimination from the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

Rivers left the Clippers after posting a 356-208 record.