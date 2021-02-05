The biggest free agent available this off-season is finally spoken for.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes

Bauer confirmed the deal himself with a YouTube video on Friday afternoon.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner's deal with the reigning World Series champions is for three years and $102 million with an opt-out after each of the first two seasons.

Trevor Bauer's three-year deal with the Dodgers is for $102 million guaranteed -- and for $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022. He can opt out after each year, meaning he'll make $40M if he opts out this year, $85M if he does so after 2022 and $102M if he stays all three. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2021

For much of the past 24 hours, it was believed that the New York Mets were in the driver's seat to capture Bauer's signature.



The 29-year-old right-hander had the best season of his career by far in 2020, pitching to a league-leading 1.73 ERA over the course of 11 starts. Last season was Bauer's first in Cincinnati after coming over in a three-team deal with Cleveland and the San Diego Padres the previous summer.



It was the second time in his career that he had been traded, going from the Arizona Diamondbacks to Cleveland in December of 2012. He went on to pitch in Cleveland for seven seasons, tallying an ERA of 3.89 in over 1,000 innings.



He was named to the All-Star Team in 2018 for the first and only time in his career so far, finishing the season with a 2.21 ERA in 175.1 innings.



Bauer was selected third overall by the D-Backs in the 2010 MLB Draft out of UCLA.