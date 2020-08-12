Major League Baseball has reduced Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly’s suspension to five games after his appeal, according to a report by Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, who was suspended for eight games for throwing at Houston Astros batters, had his ban reduced to five games on appeal, sources tell me and @kileymcd.



First with the successful appeal was @Jared_Carrabis. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 12, 2020

Kelly was originally suspended eight games for throwing at the head area of Alex Bregman as well as taunting Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, which led to the benches clearing.

Stemming from the same incident, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount.

It was the first meeting of the teams since it was revealed the Astros stole signs illegally on their way to a World Series victory over the Dodgers in 2017.