Ben McLemore is on his way to L.A.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the sharpshooting wing and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal.

Free agent Ben McLemore has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2021

McLemore, 28, appeared in 32 games this season for the Houston Rockets before being waived last week.

He is averaging 7.4 points per game on 35.7 per cent shooting to go along with 2.1 rebounds in 32 games so far this season.

Prior to his time in Houston, McLemore spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies. He was selected No. 7 overall out of Kansas in the 2013 NBA Draft.