The Anthony Davis trade can't be officially consummated until the new league year opens and it got even bigger on Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers have now traded Mortiz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal as a means to create cap space.

Davis will also waive his $4 million trade kicker for the Lakers, Wojnarowski adds, giving L.A. the opportunity to add a max player in free agency.

The deal will create just under $6 million in cap space for the team - for a total of $32 million.

Wojnarowski said earlier this week that Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has been keeping an eye on the Lakers and their off-season moves ahead of reaching free agency.

“Yeah. Toronto, the Clippers, and listen, I think they’ve kept their eye on the Lakers and what that’s going to look like. The Lakers, financially, what number are they going to get to in free agency in terms of cap space? Is Anthony Davis going to give up that $4 million trade bonus. He still has time to do that before this deal goes through. But this has been a Raptors/Clippers race,” Wojnarowski said on Tuesday.

Marc Stein of The New York Times added the Lakers “have believed for weeks” even before they acquired Davis they would factor in to the race for Leonard.

As currently constructed, the Lakers will only have Davis, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma under contract.