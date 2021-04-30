Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has been out since March 20 with a high ankle sprain, is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

James had been listed out as "out" for tonight's game, but is expected to be upgraded to "questionable," per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2021

Wojnarowski says James will test out his ankle Friday night ahead of the game before making a decision. If he can't go Friday, the 36-year-old will likely return on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists over 41 games this season in Los Angeles, his third with the Lakers.

The defending NBA champions currently hold a 36-26 record and sit fifth in the Western Conference.