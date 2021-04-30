Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has been out since March 20 with a high ankle sprain, is expected to return for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

After missing over a month with high ankle sprain, Lakers star LeBron James is expected to return tonight vs. the Sacramento Kings assuming warmups go as planned, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2021

Charania says LeBron's return is contingent on warmups going as planned.

James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists over 41 games this season in Los Angeles, his third with the Lakers.

The defending NBA champions currently hold a 36-26 record and sit fifth in the Western Conference.