Would Lakers be better off with Magic in charge?

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving centre DeMarcus Cousins, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers plan to sign Markieff Morris, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons.

Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in the offseason, but suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a summertime pickup game.

The 29-year-old appeared in 30 games last season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, both totals well off his career numbers.

Cousins suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle during last season and returned in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.