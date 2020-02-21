1h ago
Report: Lakers to waive Cousins
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving centre DeMarcus Cousins, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
Earlier on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers plan to sign Markieff Morris, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons.
Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in the offseason, but suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a summertime pickup game.
The 29-year-old appeared in 30 games last season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, both totals well off his career numbers.Cousins suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle during last season and returned in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.