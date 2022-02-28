The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are intending to waive centre DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that the Lakers are also intending to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way deal.

Jordan, 33, is in his first season with the Lakers and is averaging 4.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists over 32 games.

The 34-year-old Augustin played 34 games with the Houston Rockets this season before he was waived on Feb. 10. Augustin averaged 5.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and and 2.2 assists with the Rockets in 2021-22, his 13th season in the NBA.

Los Angeles is 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 27-33 on the season, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference.