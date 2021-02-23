The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Teams are expected to express interest in Cook, who has served as a reliable guard and locker room voice for two title teams in LA and Golden State. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

The Lakers valued Cook, but because of their hard-cap status, this gives the franchise flexibility to play the buyout market. They will be a compelling destination for perspective buyout players. https://t.co/QkQ8Q16SgY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

Cook began his career with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2016-17 season but lasted just five games there before moving on to the New Orleans Pelicans. Cook joined the Warriors the season after and then moved onto the Lakers for the 2019-20 campaign.

He is averaging 2.1 points per game on 46.2 per cent shooting in 16 contests so far this season. For his career, the 27-year-old averages 6.4 points per game over the course of 181 regular season games.