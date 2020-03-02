Could we be getting a LeBron James-J.R. Smith reunion?

Free agent guard J.R. Smith will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers early this week, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

The news comes on the heels of the Lakers waiving guard Troy Daniels Sunday night, meaning they have an open roster spot and could add Smith if they choose.

Smith played in 11 games last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers but hasn't appeared in an NBA game since November of 2018.

The Cavs originally acquired Smith from the New York Knicks on Jan. 5, 2015. He went on to spend five seasons in Cleveland, helping the team to their first title in 2016 alongside James.

Smith has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans franchise and the Denver Nuggets over the course of his lengthy career that began in 2004. His best season came in 2012-13 when he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Knicks for averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 35.6 per cent from deep.

He has a career average of 12.5 points per game on 37.3 per cent shooting from beyond the arc.