According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, Luke Schenn turned down a one-year offer to stay with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1 in order to pursue a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Schenn, who joined the Canucks last season in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks, had two assists in 18 games with Vancouver.

Having played 12 playoff games in his 11-year NHL career, Schenn told Smith that seeing his brother Brayden win the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues last month further fueled his desire to play for a contender.

“There’s no question the fire is there,” Schenn said. “When Tampa came in, (the Cup) was the first thing that crossed my mind. They were the top team in the league and obviously have extra motivation coming into next season. I haven’t had the chance to go deep in the playoffs yet, and that’s the main reason you keep going.

"I was glad to see my younger brother do it. You want it just as bad, if not more.”

Schenn signed a one-year, $700,000 with Tampa Bay. He began last season with the Ducks, but played 29 games in the AHL, including seven after the trade to Vancouver, before earning his call-up from the Canucks.

The 29-year-old began his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being drafted fifth overall in 2008.