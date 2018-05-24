The Orlando Magic have reportedly reached out to one of the biggest names in the basketball world to fill their vacant coaching position.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports that the Magic have expressed interest in longtime Michigan State coach Tom Izzo for the job. The Magic fired their most recent coach, Frank Vogel, the day after their 2017-18 season ended. The team went 54-110 during Vogel's two seasons at the helm.

The 63-year-old Izzo has been at Michigan State since 1995 and has accomplished a great bit in his time at the school. Among Izzo's many accomplishments with the Spartans is a national championship win in 2000, seven Final Four appearances, and eight Big Ten regular-season titles. His 574 career wins with the Spartans put him among the top-50 winningest coaches in NCAA Division I history.

Izzo has certainly had chance to jump to the NBA over the years. He has turned down multiple offers from teams, most notably back in 2010 when he declined a chance to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Besides Izzo, the Magic are also reportedly interested in former Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford, per Marc Stein of the New York Times. Former Raptors general manager and current president of the Magic Jeff Weltman is assumingly among the team’s personnel that will ultimately make the coaching hire.