Marcell Ozuna is one of the premier free agent bats left on the board, but that might not be the case for long.

According to The MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Ozuna's market is "gaining some clarity." He adds the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers appear to be the three frontrunners to sign him while noting that other teams "could still be in play."

Ozuna, 29, spent last year with the St. Louis Cardinals and bounced back nicely from a down season in 2018. He hit 29 home runs and drove in 89 while slashing .241/.328/.472 and entered the off-season as the No. 11 player on TSN's top 50 MLB free agents list.

Prior to his time in the midwest, Ozuna was a member of the Miami Marlins for five seasons where he averaged a slash line of .277/.329/.457. A two-time All-Star, Ozuna's best season came in 2017 when he blasted 37 home runs and drove in a career-best 124 runs.

He is a native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.