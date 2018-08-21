With Sam Darnold closing on the starting quarterback role with the New York Jets, Teddy Bridgewater could soon be on the move.

According to the New York Daily News, at least two teams have expressed interest in trading for the former Minnesota Vikings starter and the Jets have made it clear they're willing to part with Bridgewater for the right return.

Bridgewater has had a strong preseason, completing 17 of 23 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and one interception over two games.

Bridgewater has played in just one game over the past two seasons after suffering a serious knee injury in training camp ahead of the 2016 season. The 25-year-old showed promise in his first two seasons in the league with the Vikings, and for his career is 551-851 for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns to 22 interceptions.

The Daily News reports the Jets have yet to receive a concrete offer for the former first-round pick. Should the team trade Bridgewater, Josh McCown would likely serve as the team's backup.