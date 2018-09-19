The NFL is bringing Super Bowl LIII to Atlanta and they're apparently bringing Maroon 5 with them.

Variety reports that the Adam Levine-led band will be the halftime entertainment at the February 3, 2019 event.

Justin Timberlake performed at Super Bowl XXXIX.

Based out of Los Angeles, Maroon 5's latest release was 2017's Red Pill Blues that featured collaborations with the likes of Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

The last band to play the Super Bowl halftime show was Coldplay at Super Bowl 50 in 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

This year's Super Bowl will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons.

The league has not commented on the report.