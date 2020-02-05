The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year, $35 million extension with Canadian guard Dillon Brooks, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooks, a native of Mississauga, has appeared in 50 games this season and is averaging career highs with 16.1 points. 2.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Grizzlies, after being selected in the second round, 45th overall of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.

After a promising rookie season with the Grizzlies, Brooks was held to only 18 games in 2018-19 after suffering a season ending toe injury.