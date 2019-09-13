The Miami Dolphins appear to be in full rebuild mode, and the next move could be trading their first-round draft pick from a year ago.

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Dolphins have granted defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade.

The Dolphins have granted permission to DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade, according to multiple sources who say Miami's asking price is too high. Dolphins have no comment. Story coming with help from @CameronWolfe — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 13, 2019

Dolphins team official now tells @CameronWolfe they are not actively shopping Fitzpatrick but did not deny they have given agent Joel Segal permission to talk with other teams. Segal has been unavailable for comment but other NFL teams have confirmed contact. https://t.co/z3FCN3tyqL — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 13, 2019

Mortenson added the Dolphins are not actively shopping Fitzpatrick and the team's asking price for the 22-year-old is currently too high.

Miami drafted Fitzpatrick 11th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Fitzpatrick played in 16 games with 11 starts, finishing with 80 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass defences. He had five tackles in the Dolphins' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.