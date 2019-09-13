51m ago
Report: Dolphins let Fitzpatrick seek trade
The Miami Dolphins appear to be in full rebuild mode, and the next move could be trading their first-round draft pick from a year ago. According to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Dolphins have granted defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
The Miami Dolphins appear to be in full rebuild mode, and the next move could be trading their first-round draft pick from a year ago.
According to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Dolphins have granted defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade.
Mortenson added the Dolphins are not actively shopping Fitzpatrick and the team's asking price for the 22-year-old is currently too high.
Miami drafted Fitzpatrick 11th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Fitzpatrick played in 16 games with 11 starts, finishing with 80 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass defences. He had five tackles in the Dolphins' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.