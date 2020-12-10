Is Harden coming to the realization doing it his way isn’t a winning formula?

Disgruntled Houston Rockets star James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are also believed to be two of Harden's preferred landing spots.

The three-time scoring champion appears to be doing everything he can to get out of Houston and according to multiple reports missed the beginning of training camp while partying in Las Vegas. While he has been non-communicative with the Rockets' front office at times, Harden has kept in touch with Rockets assistant coach John Lucas, Charania adds.

Harden has since arrived at camp but cannot participate in practices with the team until he passes six consecutive days of intake COVID-19 testing.

The Los Angeles native has spent the past eight seasons of his career with the Rockets and established himself as one of the best pure scorers in the recent history of the NBA. However, the Rockets have not been able to reach the Finals despite years of regular season success in a crowded Western Conference.

Before camps began, Houston reached a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire point guard John Wall and a future first-round pick in exchange for former MVP Russell Westbrook.