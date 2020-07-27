The Miami Marlins' home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles has been cancelled, with the team still in Philadelphia and undergoing further COVID-19 testing, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.

Passan adds that eight more players and two more coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing their team total to at least 14.

Manager Don Mattingly said Sunday the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore.

“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly said.

The Marlins' decision to postpone their flight home was made with family members in mind.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly said. "We’re talking about these guys travelling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team's health issues before Sunday's game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

“That was never our mentality,” Rojas said. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”

Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it's fair. We're talking about health.”

The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins' health issues were related to the Atlanta stop. But he said he'll be happy to return to Miami, even though it's a hot spot for the pandemic.

“It feels safer in Miami than anywhere,” Mattingly said. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”

Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report.