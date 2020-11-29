43m ago
Report: Minor, Royals agree to 2-year deal
Left-handed starting pitcher Mike Minor is in agreement to sign a two-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.
TSN.ca Staff
Free-agent left-hander Mike Minor in agreement with Royals, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2020
Minor will join the Royals for the second time in his career pending a physical. He signed a two-year deal with the club worth $7.25 million in 2016.
Minor split last season with the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics. He has a 1-6 record in 2020 with a 5.56 earned-run average.