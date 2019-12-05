1h ago
Report: Brewers close to acquiring C Narvaez
The Milwaukee Brewers are close to acquiring catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners according to Robert Murray of The Athletic. Murray adds that heading back to Seattle is pitcher Adam Hill and compensatory draft pick No. 71.
TSN.ca Staff
In 132 games last season for the Mariners, Narvaez hit .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI.
Last season was his only campaign in the pacific northwest after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.
A native of Maracay, Venezuela, the 27-year-old Narvaez made his big league debut in July of 2019.