Must See: Sheffield clobbers 3 straight homers at 51 years old

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to acquiring catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners according to Robert Murray of The Athletic.

Sources: Brewers closing in on a deal to acquire Omar Narváez from the Mariners in exchange for pitcher Adam Hill and comp. draft pick No. 71. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 5, 2019

Murray adds that heading back to Seattle is pitcher Adam Hill and compensatory draft pick No. 71.

In 132 games last season for the Mariners, Narvaez hit .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI.

Last season was his only campaign in the pacific northwest after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

A native of Maracay, Venezuela, the 27-year-old Narvaez made his big league debut in July of 2019.