The Milwaukee Brewers made a pair of roster moves on Thursday involving Toronto Blue Jays.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the team designated first baseman Justin Smoak for assignment and claimed designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach on waivers from the Jays.

Brewers DFA Smoak, get Vogelbach, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 3, 2020

Smoak, 33, signed a one-year, $5 million deal last winter with the Brewers with a club option that comes with a $1 million buyout.

In 33 games with the Brewers this season, Smoak was hitting .186 with five home runs, 15 runs batted in and an OPS of .642.

Vogelbach, 27, appeared in just two games with the Jays following a trade with the Seattle Mariners, reaching base once. He was designated for assignment earlier this week.