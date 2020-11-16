The New Orleans Pelicans are trading Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation that includes three first-round picks and two future draft pick swaps, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Holiday, 30, averaged 19.1 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game and 6.7 assists per game in 61 games last season. The Pelicans missed the playoffs for the second year in a row in 2019-20. The California native was a first-round pick (17th overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2009 NBA Draft. Holiday was dealt to the Pelicans in 2013 where he has spent the past seven years. He was an NBA All-Star in 2013 and is a two-time NBA All-Defensive team member.