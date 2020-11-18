Timberwolves take Edwards with first overall pick in NBA Draft

Minnesota Timberwolves are acquiring veteran guard Ricky Rubio from the Oklahoma City Thunder along with the 25th and 28th picks in the 2020 draft for a package that includes the No. 17 pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the 17th pick, the Timberwolves selected forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who most recently played for Olympiacos in Greece. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota will send the rights to Pokusevski to Oklahoma City as part of the deal for Rubio.