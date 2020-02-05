1h ago
Report: Wolves, Rockets, Hawks, Nuggets agree to four-team trade
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-team, multiplayer trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
In the deal, the Rockets will receive Robert Covington and Jordan Bell; the Hawks will get Clint Capela and Nene; Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt and Atlanta’s first-round pick head to the Timberwolves and the Nuggets will receive Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier and Houston’s first-round draft pick.
Covington appeared in 48 games this season for the Timberwolves and averaged 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Capela has played in 39 games this season for the Rockets and averaged 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a bruised right heel injury.
The Timberwolves originally tried to involve the Golden State Warriors in the deal in an attempt to acquire D'Angelo Russell, but that deal fell through earlier in the day.