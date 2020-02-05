The Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-team, multiplayer trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In the deal, the Rockets will receive Robert Covington and Jordan Bell; the Hawks will get Clint Capela and Nene; Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt and Atlanta’s first-round pick head to the Timberwolves and the Nuggets will receive Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier and Houston’s first-round draft pick.

ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Minnesota's Keita Bates-Diop is going to Denver in deal, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

More players in the deal: Denver's Jarred Vanderbilt is on his way to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. Jordan Bell to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Minnesota's Noah Vonleh goes to the Nuggets, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Covington appeared in 48 games this season for the Timberwolves and averaged 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Capela has played in 39 games this season for the Rockets and averaged 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a bruised right heel injury.

The Timberwolves originally tried to involve the Golden State Warriors in the deal in an attempt to acquire D'Angelo Russell, but that deal fell through earlier in the day.