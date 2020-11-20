AD to wait past Thanksgiving to re-sign with Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves and restricted free agent Malik Beasley have agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Restricted free agent Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5) has agreed to a four-year, $60M deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Brian Jungreis told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Charania adds Beasley and the T-Wolves met Friday night and reached the agreement.

The 23-year-old spent the first three and a half seasons in Denver with the Nuggets but was acquired by the Timberwolves on Feb. 5 and took off in the remaining 14 games of the season.

After posting a 7.9 points per game average in 41 games with the Nuggets, Beasley upped his scoring to 20.7 a night on an efficient 47.2 per cent from the field.

The season before, Beasley averaged 11.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.