One of the best defensive players in baseball is off the market.

Free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons has agreed to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Andrelton Simmons will be the Twins' starting shortstop, with Jorge Polanco moving to second base and Luis Arraez still expected to get plenty of at-bats in a super-utility role. But Simmons and Byron Buxton up the middle? Twins pitchers should enjoy that defense this season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2021

Known as one of the best defensive shortstops of the past decade, Simmons hit .297 with zero home runs and 10 RBIs in 30 games last season for the Los Angeles Angels.

Simmons struggled with an ankle injury in 2020 and eventually opted out of the season with approximately one week remaining.

The four-time Gold Glove winner was dealt from the Atlanta Braves to the Angels in November of 2015 as part of a five-player deal also involving left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb.

The 31-year-old is a native of Mundo Nobo, Curacao and made his Major League debut in June of 2012.