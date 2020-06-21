1h ago
Report: MLB clubs to hold camp in home cities; Jays could be exception
According to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, all Major League Baseball clubs will now hold their spring training camps in their home cities if the baseball season resumes, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida and Arizona.
TSN.ca Staff
Nightengale added the Toronto Blue Jays could be the exception because of travel restrictions at the border.
Nightengale also reported as of Friday, there were five clubs, outside of the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, that had planned on training at their facilities in Florida. No teams had planned on training in Arizona.