According to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, all Major League Baseball clubs will now hold their spring training camps in their home cities if the baseball season resumes, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida and Arizona.

Every #MLB club has now decided to have their spring-training camp in their own home cities with the recent surge of COVID-19 in Arizona and Florida. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

Nightengale added the Toronto Blue Jays could be the exception because of travel restrictions at the border.

The Toronto #BlueJays could be the lone exception to have their spring training away from home, pending their travel restrictions in Canada. They may also have to play their home regular season games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, sharing the ballpark with the #Rays. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

Nightengale also reported as of Friday, there were five clubs, outside of the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, that had planned on training at their facilities in Florida. No teams had planned on training in Arizona.