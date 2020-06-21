According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, 40 MLB players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, resulting in an urgency to get a deal done between the owners and players.

The Philadelphia Phillies were forced to close their spring training facilities on Friday after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus. Shortly after, the Toronto Blue Jays closed theirs after a player presented symptoms consistent with those of the virus. Eventually, the league shut down all spring training facilities temporarily due to concerns of the coronavirus.

The MLBPA and MLB are in the middle of a tense battle to hammer out an agreement for a possible 2020 season. The players were informed by the league that they would not agree to play a season of longer than 60 games, after the union tabled a 70-game proposal.

The MLBPA's vote on whether or not to accept the MLB's last proposal was postponed on Sunday after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark offering a tweaked proposal, including a cancellation of expanded playoffs and universal DH for 2021 if a full season isn't played this year.