MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark today offering to cancel expanded playoffs and universal DH for 2021 if a full season isn't played this year, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark today offering to cancel expanded playoffs and universal DH for 2021 if a full season isn’t played in 2020, sources tell ESPN. Players are concerned about giving up leverage of playoffs for naught. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 21, 2020

The proposed 2021 olive branch may be the last and best chance MLB and MLBPA have to strike a deal. Players had planned on voting today whether to accept a 60-game season or allow Manfred to impose a season of his desired length, sources tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 21, 2020

Players are reportedly concerned about giving up leverage of playoffs for naught. Passan notes that this proposed 2021 "olive branch" may be the last and best chance MLB and MLBPA have to strike a deal to play this season. Players had planned on voting today on whether to accept a 60-game season or allow Manfred to impose a season of his desired length.

Players previously had signed off on Manfred having right to terminate 2020 season at any point after consulting with medical experts and union. But they later raised concerns that if season was shortened they would be giving away 2021 postseason and getting too little in return. https://t.co/pu8Wb1kXRx — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 21, 2020

Players cut union meeting short after Clark received letter from Manfred, sources tell me and @JaysonSt. Unclear whether things will progress from here. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 21, 2020

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, players previously had signed off on Manfred having the right to terminate the 2020 season at any point after consulting with medical experts and union. But they later raised concerns that if the season was shortened, they would be giving away the 2021 playoffs and getting too little in return.

Rosenthal also reports that the players cut the union meeting short today after Clark received the letter from Manfred and that it's "unclear whether things will progress from here."

As previously reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the MLB proposal for 60 games remains but spring training would likely be pushed back to the June 29 - July 4 week with aims to start the season July 24-27. He also reports that no vote was taken by the players due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some states potentially changing the dynamics.