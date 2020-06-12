An MLB player and a pitching coach in the league have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The unnamed player, per Sherman, is a 40-man roster player. The player recently contracted the COVID-19, according to Sherman's sources, while the coach had it three weeks ago and has recovered. It is believed that the player has not infected anyone else in baseball.

The MLB season, which was supposed to have begun in May, is currently on hiatus like many other professional sports leagues around the world due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. MLB and the players’ union have continuously tried to negotiate terms to have the 2020 season commence amid the pandemic, but the two sides reportedly up until now haven’t come close to reaching an agreement.