Major league Baseball is expected to consider implementing designated hitters for both the American League and National League in 2020, according to a report from The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

"With the real possibility of geographical realignment for this truncated season, a universal designated hitter is at least being discussed and considered for this year if games are played," Bowden reported.

Bowden added many National League teams would like as much advanced warning about the possible implementation so that they can potentially add another bat to their lineup.

The possible universal DH rule for 2020 is one of many changes MLB is reportedly considering for the upcoming season.