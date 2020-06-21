What do outbreaks at training facilities mean for MLB's return?

Major League Baseball players will now vote on MLB's offer to play a 60-game season Sunday, instead of waiting on COVID-19 test results, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The players now have decided to take a vote Sunday, instead of waiting on COVID-19 test results, on whether to accept or decline #MLB’s offer to play 60 games at full prorated pay. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 21, 2020

The report comes a day after Nightengale reported the MLBPA would delay the vote for several days while they gather information.

The Philadelphia Phillies were forced to close their Spring Training facilities on Friday after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus. Shortly after, the Toronto Blue Jays closed theirs after a player presented symptoms consistent with those of the virus.

The MLBPA and MLB are in the middle of a tense battle to hammer out an agreement for a possible 2020 season.The players were informed by the league that they would not agree to play a season of longer than 60 games, after the union tabled a 70-game proposal.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with union executive director Tony Clark on Tuesday in an effort to reignite talks and possibly reach a deal.

Following the meeting, Manfred said the sides had reached a framework for a 60-game regular season schedule with full prorated pay for the players and expanded playoffs for the next two seasons.

Clark disagreed that anything had been agreed to during their meeting and the players filed a counter-offer to MLB’s 60-game proposal.