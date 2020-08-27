The further postponement of some Major League Baseball games appears likely on Thursday in a second straight day of protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism spurred on by Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, by the Kenosha, Wisc. police department.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that a decision has already been made to postpone a game between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics game scheduled for Thursday night.

A’s-Rangers game will be postponed @ByRobertMurray 1st mentioned possibility — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 27, 2020

NBC Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reports that the game between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has also been postponed.

Hearing no game for Phillies tonight. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) August 27, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that discussions are ongoing between his club and the Boston Red Sox regarding whether or not to play their scheduled Thursday night matchup.

Four games were postponed on Wednesday.

The MLB is one of a number of leagues in which games will not be played out of protest. The NBA and WNBA games scheduled for Thursday have already been postponed, while the two NHL playoff games scheduled are also unlikely to go ahead.