What happens if Mayfield goes first?

While the Cleveland Browns are doing their very best to keep their first overall pick under wraps, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports one name is coming up a lot.

Schefter reports there is a "mounting belief" from NFL head coaches and general managers that the Browns will pick Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with their first pick.

The Browns have largely been linked to quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh Allen ahead of the draft, while Mayfield had been expected to come off the board sometime in the first 10 picks.

Mayfield is a shade over 6 foot, but he has insisted his stature will not be an issue at the NFL level.

"Height doesn't matter," Mayfield declared at the NFL combine. "You see guys like Tyrod Taylor, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, they've proven that it doesn't matter. If you want to say anything else, I've got three years of tape you can watch. I think I had fewer batted balls at the line of scrimmage than any other guy here — and I'm pretty sure I'm the shortest guy, too."

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will not be attending the Draft on Thursday night (Live on TSN2 at 7pm et/4pm pt.).

Mayfield had a dominant season in 2017, completing 70.5 per cent of his passes for 4,627 yards with 43 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The Browns also own the fourth overall selection in Thursday's first round.